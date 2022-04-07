Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

