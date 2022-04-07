Stephen Fredette Sells 1,914 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
About Toast (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
