Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.42

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.42 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 21648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,050,000 after buying an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

