OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.94

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 237313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

OGC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

