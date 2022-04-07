Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.00

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.76), with a volume of 919758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £662.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.33.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In related news, insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £42,350 ($55,540.98).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.