Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells 11,403 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$593.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.15. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.92.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.38.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

