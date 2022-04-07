TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $178.86

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.86 and last traded at $179.76, with a volume of 2079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.62.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.10.
The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $237.25.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TopBuild by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
