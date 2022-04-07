TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $178.86

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.86 and last traded at $179.76, with a volume of 2079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.10.

The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $237.25.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TopBuild by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

