Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $25,530.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 194.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,362,000.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.