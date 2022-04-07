Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $25,530.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 194.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,362,000.
About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
