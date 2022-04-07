JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $15,020.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $15,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $13,290.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $15,660.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.45 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

