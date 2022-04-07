Martin J. Wygod Purchases 3,000 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forian by 38.2% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 331,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forian by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forian by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Forian by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 89,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forian by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

