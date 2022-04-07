Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $24,022.84 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $24,022.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $25.80 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of -0.07.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PubMatic by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

