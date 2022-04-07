Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $24,022.84 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $24,022.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $25.80 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of -0.07.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
