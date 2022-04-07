4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

FDMT stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.