DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

DICE opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

