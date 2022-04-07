Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE DX opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $578.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

