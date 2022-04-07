AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AECOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 77.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AECOM by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AECOM by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.