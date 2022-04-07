CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

CSWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $149.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CSWI opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

