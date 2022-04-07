Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Denbury stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Denbury by 38.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denbury by 416.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,405 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

