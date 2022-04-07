Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

