Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lincoln National Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

