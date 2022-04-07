Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.06.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

