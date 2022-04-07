Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

