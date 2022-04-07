$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. Plantronics posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plantronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POLY opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

