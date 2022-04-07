Brokers Issue Forecasts for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. Mcgratty now expects that the bank will earn $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $276.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

