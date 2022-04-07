72,765 Shares in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,804,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000.
Shares of BNDD opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.
