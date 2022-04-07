Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lessened by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,054 shares of company stock valued at $34,737,564 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $154.62 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

