Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $478.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.