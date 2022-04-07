iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

