Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cintas (CTAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) recently:

3/29/2022 – Cintas is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $458.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Cintas had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $490.00 to $450.00.

3/24/2022 – Cintas had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $416.00 to $389.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $460.00 to $493.00.

3/11/2022 – Cintas is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2022 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CTAS opened at $431.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

