Nkarta (NKTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2022 – Nkarta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

4/1/2022 – Nkarta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

3/29/2022 – Nkarta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/23/2022 – Nkarta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

3/11/2022 – Nkarta is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Nkarta is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $397.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,409,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 94,678 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

