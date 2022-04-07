Nkarta (NKTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) in the last few weeks:
- 4/5/2022 – Nkarta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “
- 4/1/2022 – Nkarta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “
- 3/29/2022 – Nkarta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 3/23/2022 – Nkarta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “
- 3/11/2022 – Nkarta is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Nkarta is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $397.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.27.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nkarta (NKTX)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.