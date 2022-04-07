Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target Cut to CHF 157 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 185 to CHF 157 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

