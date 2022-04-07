G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GMINF opened at 0.67 on Wednesday. G Mining Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.60 and a 52 week high of 2.27.

Get G Mining Ventures alerts:

G Mining Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship asset is Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.