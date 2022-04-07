Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.93

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 5165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

CALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 156.46 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

