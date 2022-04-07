eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $21.08. 3,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,151,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Specifically, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,857. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

