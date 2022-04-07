Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target Lowered to €93.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €93.00 ($102.20) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodexo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Sodexo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

