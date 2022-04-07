Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

MNST opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.