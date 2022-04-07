James Hambro & Partners Sells 700 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

James Hambro & Partners decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.99 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.85 and its 200 day moving average is $360.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

