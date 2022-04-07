Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $275.47 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.38 and a 200 day moving average of $518.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

