The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.87. The company has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.99 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

