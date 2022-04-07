Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1,608.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,418 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.