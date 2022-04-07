Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.