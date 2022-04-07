Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $995,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $10,385,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

