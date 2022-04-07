935 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.62 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

