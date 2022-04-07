Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,269 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,812 shares of company stock worth $1,337,159. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

