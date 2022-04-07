Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $409.45 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.65 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.12 and a 200-day moving average of $413.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

