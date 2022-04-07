Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

