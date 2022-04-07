Equitable Trust Co. Sells 585 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.95. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

