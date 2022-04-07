Equitable Trust Co. Sells 21,728 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

