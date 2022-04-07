Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,512,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after buying an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $229.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.34.

