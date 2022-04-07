Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,541 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,556,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $169.59 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76.

