Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 220,041 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,041 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Realty Income worth $51,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of O opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.